Teen Vogue published an

op-ed declaring that no one should have the right to own real property, pushing for the abolishment of landlords while decrying the “cruelty of payment-based housing.”

What are the details?

Columnist Kandist Mallett warned that “an eviction crisis is coming” due to the heavy job losses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to the toll on the U.S. as evidence of “the failures of capitalism.”

“The pandemic didn’t create this housing crisis, but it did further expose the cruelty of payment-based housing,” Mallett wrote, arguing further:

Instead of seeing housing as a right and something that should not be commodified, the state enlists its own armed forces — sheriffs and police — to remove occupants from residences if they cannot pay rent. The lack of protections for non-landowners should be to no surprise from a country founded on the genocide and colonization of indigenous peoples.

Mallet closed her piece by saying, “We need a housing movement based on a rejection of the construct that any one person should own this earth’s land.”

Teen Vogue promoted the op-ed on Twitter with an excerpt that reads, “While we’re working to abolish the police, we must also work to dismantle what the police were put here to protect: property.’

The post caught the attention of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), who replied, “Teen Vogue publishes oped that says we should abolish private property rights…along with those pesky police. Just wondering if anyone sees any issue with our next generation reading Marxist propaganda in popular teen magazines…?”

Mallett doubled down on her position, tweeting, “If my rent money is paying for my landlord’s mortgage, shouldn’t I be part owner?”

She added, “I just did the math of how much money my landlord has gotten from me and…basically we just need to abolish landlords.”

Mallett was torched by Twitter users over her argument, with several presenting tongue in cheek analogies to her arguments.

Conservative writer Matt Walsh responded, “This reminds me of the time when I bought a Big Mac and became CEO of McDonald’s.”

Landlords also chimed in, telling horror stories, with one explaining, “I just finished a walkthrough in a house where the tenants moved out 2 nights ago owing me 5 months back rent. They took the dishwasher, microwave, fridge, disposal, built in double ovens, the coil from the a/c, and the hot tub. I’m not feeling very charitable.”

