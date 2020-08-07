https://conservativebrief.com/multiple-arrests-at-trump-property-police-officials-rush-in-24201/

Arguably the biggest story of the month is being largely ignored by the mainstream media.

Three teenage boys have been arrested at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to BBC.

They were reportedly armed with a loaded AK-47 when they were caught by police officials.

Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said the three boys were discovered parked two miles from the country club owned by Trump.

When officers approached the vehicle, the boys fled in their car.

Ogrodnick says they were lucky that Trump’s family was not there. Otherwise, the U.S. Secret Service may have been forced to take serious action to ensure the resort and First Family were safe.

The boys, all aged 15, have been thrown into juvenile detention. And officials are still trying to figure out if the boys should be tried as adults.

The teens were charged with trespassing with a firearm, burglary with a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.

Forbes reported:

Police in Palm Beach, Florida, arrested three 15-year-old boys after chasing them onto the property, later finding that there was a mini AK-47 loaded with a 14-round magazine inside a backpack they were carrying.

A Palm Beach police officer turned on his overhead lights as the teens were sitting in a parked car about two miles north of Mar-a-Lago on Friday morning, at which point the car fled, according to police.

A Palm Beach Police spokesman told the Associated Press, which first reported the story Wednesday, that the teens then darted out of the car when they spotted another officer making an unrelated traffic stop, jumped the Mar-a-Lago wall and hid on Trump’s property.

Police then used a helicopter and dog to track down the teens, arresting them and charging each with trespassing with a firearm and resisting arrest without violence.

Mar-a-Lago is closed for the summer, and no member of Trump’s family was present on the property, according to AP.

This isn’t the first time that something bad has happened at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

A few months ago, a man was arrested after firing gunshots at the property by Secret Service agents.

An SUV plowed through two security checks prompting authorities to fire their weapons. Two people were been arrested by the Secret Service, according to the Daily Mail.

“Authorities opened fire after a black SUV drove through two security checkpoints towards the front entrance of the estate in Palm Beach, Florida at about 11.40 am on Friday,” the Mail reported.

Thankfully neither Trump nor Melania were at the resort when this event took place.

