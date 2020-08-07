https://www.jpost.com/omg/texas-father-rescues-4-year-old-child-from-massive-alligator-637788

Texas father rescued his 4-year-old daughter from a massive, 12-foot alligator by throwing her over his backyard fence, according to US media reports.

Andrew Grande’s daughter and son were playing with a babysitter behind their home, when Grande spotted the largest alligator he had ever seen heading toward his children, who were fishing and catching crabs near a canal. Suddenly, a nearly 600-pound alligator began approaching them.

Grande reportedly dashed from his home, grabbed his daughter and threw her over the fence, while his son and babysitter ran to the other side. The rescue was just in time.

The alligator continued to approach Grande, nearing his feet. The man also went to the other side of the fence, while the alligator lingered for 20 to 30 minutes.

Grande said he was “not 100% sure” of the alligator’s intentions, but “had a gut feeling that it wanted [his] daughter as a snack,” he told the Houston Chronicle.

The Grande family contacted a game warden and local alligator hunter, who captured the alligator with the help of several other people.

The alligator has been relocated to Gator Country Wildlife Adventure Park in Beaumont, Texas. Grande said he hopes to take his children to visit the alligator soon.

