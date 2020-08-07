https://babylonbee.com/news/that-story-show-crossover-zombies-from-jesusgas-in-churchdefending-skeletons/

This is The Babylon Bee Weekly News Show for 8/7/2020.

In this special crossover episode of The Babylon Bee Podcast, Kyle and Ethan welcome the guys from That Story Show: James Kennison and John Steinklauber! This episode is filled with stories about misplacing children, skeletons, bombs, zombies from Jesus, casting out demons, and the wacky things that 4-year-olds do. In the subscriber portion, we finally get Ethan’s disgusting pizza story and read some of our own subscriber submissions!

Watch or listen to this episode on our podcast page, where subscribers can find full length episodes, or over on our YouTube channel. Subscribe using your favorite podcast platform here.

Stories Discussed

4 year old antics

Christians that aren’t being a good witness on the road with their massive JESUS bumper stickers

There are some things the GOODWILL guys will NOT take

When zombies interrupt worship and romance

Autobot transforming piano tuners

An Innocent bomb threat

In defence of skeletons

Cookie Jerky

The quarterly casting out of the demons

What’s wrong with The Smurfs?

Sandy Patty

Farting in church

Subscriber Portion

To watch or listen to the full podcast, become a subscriber at https://babylonbee.com/plans.

Breaking: PayPal Now Available Many of you told us you wouldn’t subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren’t bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God’s invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.

Previous Article Woke Christian Asks Jesus To Return All The Shame He Took Away Next Article Biden Tells Staffers To Pick Any Black Person For VP ‘Since They All Think The Same Anyway’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

