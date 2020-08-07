https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/08/07/the-top-5-worst-moments-from-bidens-trainwreck-interview-n764901

Will Joe Biden actually debate Trump? There’s lots of speculation that Biden’s handlers don’t want him sharing a stage with Trump, and his disastrous National Association of Black Journalists/National Association of Hispanic Journalists interview this week makes it abundantly clear why. Between his bumbling answers and offensive comments, it’s obvious why his campaign is keeping him out of the limelight as much as possible.

There were many moments during that interview that were painful examples of why Biden is unfit to be president, and I’ve posted the top five below:

5. He’s ‘forward looking to’ debating Trump

With all the questions surrounding Biden’s mental health and cognitive decline, it was almost amusing to see Biden flub his attempt at showing bravado about debating Trump.

WATCH: Joe Biden says he’s “forward looking to” debating President Trump because “there gonna be plenty of time.” pic.twitter.com/D3MIG2B8OY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

4. “Are you a junkie?”

Joe Biden’s temperament when he’s questioned about his mental faculties is definitely a red flag, particularly when you consider his exchange with Errol Barnett of CBS News, who asked, “Have you taken a cognitive test?”

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden responded, sounding irritated. “Why the hell would I take a test? … C’mon, man! That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

In what universe was it a good idea to respond this way?

BIDEN: “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?” pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

3. The gibberish on China

This video speaks for itself.

“The way Trump–the way China will respond is when we gather the rest of the world that in fact [unintelligible] in in fr- in in in in open trade and making sure that we’re in a position that the world uh that that we deal with WHO the right way that in fact that’s when things begin to change, that when China’s behavior is going to change.”

I’ll give a thousand dollars to anyone who can translate this. pic.twitter.com/4zWZnDeBBi — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 6, 2020

2. That moment Biden invited Americans to judge his mental fitness

Warning: this one is really painful to watch. You almost feel bad for him.

This is painful pic.twitter.com/dsIPqL34zi — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2020

1. When he suggested black people ‘lack diversity’

Joe Biden has an extensive history of making racist comments and supporting racist causes, so it was hardly a shock that Biden suggested that black Americans lack diversity of thought.

“What you all know but most people don’t know: Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community — with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Uhh… did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same? pic.twitter.com/iUgkk2uSJo — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2020

Biden (or someone in his campaign) attempted to clarify his remarks but wasn’t very successful at cleaning up the mess he made with that remark.

Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

Sorry, Joe… we’re not convinced.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

