https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/08/07/the-top-5-worst-moments-from-bidens-trainwreck-interview-n764901

Will Joe Biden actually debate Trump? There’s lots of speculation that Biden’s handlers don’t want him sharing a stage with Trump, and his disastrous National Association of Black Journalists/National Association of Hispanic Journalists interview this week makes it abundantly clear why. Between his bumbling answers and offensive comments, it’s obvious why his campaign is keeping him out of the limelight as much as possible.

There were many moments during that interview that were painful examples of why Biden is unfit to be president, and I’ve posted the top five below:

5. He’s ‘forward looking to’ debating Trump

With all the questions surrounding Biden’s mental health and cognitive decline, it was almost amusing to see Biden flub his attempt at showing bravado about debating Trump.

4. “Are you a junkie?”

Joe Biden’s temperament when he’s questioned about his mental faculties is definitely a red flag, particularly when you consider his exchange with Errol Barnett of CBS News, who asked, “Have you taken a cognitive test?”

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden responded, sounding irritated. “Why the hell would I take a test? … C’mon, man! That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

In what universe was it a good idea to respond this way?

3. The gibberish on China

This video speaks for itself.

“The way Trump–the way China will respond is when we gather the rest of the world that in fact [unintelligible] in in fr- in in in in open trade and making sure that we’re in a position that the world uh that that we deal with WHO the right way that in fact that’s when things begin to change, that when China’s behavior is going to change.”

2. That moment Biden invited Americans to judge his mental fitness

Warning: this one is really painful to watch. You almost feel bad for him.

1. When he suggested black people ‘lack diversity’

Joe Biden has an extensive history of making racist comments and supporting racist causes, so it was hardly a shock that Biden suggested that black Americans lack diversity of thought.

“What you all know but most people don’t know: Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community — with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Biden (or someone in his campaign) attempted to clarify his remarks but wasn’t very successful at cleaning up the mess he made with that remark.

Sorry, Joe… we’re not convinced.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trumpand the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...