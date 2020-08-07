https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/toronto-polish-paper-blames-organized-jewry-covid-19-pandemic/

(UNITED WITH ISRAEL) B’nai Brith Canada filed a criminal complaint with Toronto Police this week after a local Polish-language newspaper twice blamed the COVID-19 pandemic on a sinister Jewish plot.

The paper Glos Polski published an article titled “Coronavirus, or the Fake Pandemic” on its front page in the March 25 edition and then ran the story again on April 22.

Aside from blaming COVID-19 on the Jewish community, the article also asserts that “ISIS/ISIL terrorists [were] brought into evil existence by organized Jewry and completely controled by it,” and claims that Soviet dictator Vladimir Lenin, Nazi fanatic Joseph Goebbels and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were all secretly Jewish.

