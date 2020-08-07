https://www.dailywire.com/news/best-anti-woke-comedy-videos

“SNL” and the rest of our once reliably entertaining late-night shows gave up being funny years ago when they went all in on going woke, forcing us all to look elsewhere to get that much-needed comedic hit. The good news: several independent, and more independent-thinking, comedians have stepped up to fill the void, offering comedy sketches that rival even classic late-night television. Below are some of the best.

“Saturday Night Live” did something three years ago that had half the nation cheering (and the rest laughing between clenched teeth).