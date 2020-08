https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rafalgar-poll/2020/08/07/id/981121

President Donald Trump has a 6-point lead over Democrat Joe Biden in Texas, according to a new Trafalgar Group poll.

Here are how the survey results, released Friday, break down:

49.4% for Trump

43.4 for Biden

3.1% undecided

2.2% for another party candidate

1.8% for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen

The poll, conducted Aug. 1-5, surveyed 1,015 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

