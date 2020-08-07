https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/07/train-wreck-alert-alyssa-milano-went-on-with-chris-cuomo-to-double-down-on-her-covid-drama-blame-trump-watch/

As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano claims she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after testing negative for the virus. As Twitchy readers also know, the timeline of her being sick didn’t quite add up with her description of how sick she claims to have been.

Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo invited the D-List actress on his show to talk about her illness and yes, it’s as ridiculous as you’d expect.

All nine minutes of it.

Watch:

.@Alyssa_Milano tests positive for Covid-19 antibodies after testing negative for the virus twice. “To me this is such an incredible… failure of leadership and how our government should be our communal caretakers,” she says of poor testing in the US. https://t.co/tufN8d7oK6 pic.twitter.com/MznDssIQGr — CNN (@CNN) August 7, 2020

We like how she took the time to politicize the virus and blame Trump.

At least we know what her real motive was now.

Ok, we knew all along but still.

And yikes … was this cringe or what?

What did you expect? . pic.twitter.com/FK9oPfcHvv — Major Patriot (@MajorPatriot) August 7, 2020

Oof.

Hey man, she had a filter in it or something.

That was an uncomfortable interview to watch. Borderline creepy. — John Hilgert (@JohnHilgert) August 7, 2020

She does sort of lose it, right?

What an epic failure by Gavin Newsome and CA testing facilities, shame. — Freedom Lover (@hurls65nahs) August 7, 2020

We suppose if she wants to blame the government, yup.

Um wondering if she is being truthful — …. (@FilandroAlan) August 7, 2020

Joe rogan still has more listeners — John Yarish (@JY33pg) August 7, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

