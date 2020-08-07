https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/07/train-wreck-alert-alyssa-milano-went-on-with-chris-cuomo-to-double-down-on-her-covid-drama-blame-trump-watch/

As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano claims she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after testing negative for the virus. As Twitchy readers also know, the timeline of her being sick didn’t quite add up with her description of how sick she claims to have been.

Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo invited the D-List actress on his show to talk about her illness and yes, it’s as ridiculous as you’d expect.

All nine minutes of it.

Watch:

We like how she took the time to politicize the virus and blame Trump.

At least we know what her real motive was now.

Ok, we knew all along but still.

And yikes … was this cringe or what?

Oof.

Hey man, she had a filter in it or something.

She does sort of lose it, right?

We suppose if she wants to blame the government, yup.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

Major OOPSIE! Andrea Mitchell calls Biden Campaign, ‘Team Obama’ announcing ‘big get’ Ana Navarro and LOL

‘Buckle UP, John!’ US Attorney Durham requests interview with John Brennan in relation to ‘Steele’s deeply flawed’ dossier

Two teenagers discover how much Phil Collins kicks A*S and the video is EVERYTHING (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...