https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-russia-biden-denigrate/2020/08/07/id/981199

President Donald Trump derided the conclusion by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is trying to “denigrate” presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in favor of Trump, saying no president has been more aggressive with Russia than him.

“I think the last person Russia wants to see in office is Donald Trump because nobody’s been tougher on Russia than I have, ever,” Trump said during a press briefing at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

Trump’s remarks came after counterintelligence chief William Evanina issued a statement that assessed the threats to the November elections by foreign countries, including Russia, China and Iran.

It said China does not want Trump to be re-elected, Russia was using resources to denigrate Biden and Iran was working to undermine democratic institutions.

“Nobody with any common sense would say — look at what we’ve done with our military and what we’ve done in exposing the pipeline with billions of dollars going to Russia,” Trump continued. “Look at all of the things we’ve done with NATO raising $130 billion a year from countries that were delinquent and now paying all of this money.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

