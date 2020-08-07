https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/trump-resets-china-policy-u-s-self-sufficiency/

We are witnessing the greatest reset of America’s foreign policy toward China since President Richard Nixon’s opening to Beijing in 1972.

We are also witnessing the greatest reset of America’s domestic economic policy since 1944 when Secretary of State Cordell Hull sought to merge our economy with that of the rest of the world.

On the foreign-policy front, beginning with specifics, President Trump imposed sanctions on 11 senior Chinese Communist Party officials including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam for crushing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

These come on top of the sanctions the administration imposed on the Chinese government and Communist Party officials for imprisoning millions from the Muslim Uighur minority in concentration camps.

It’s not just individual government officials in the president’s sights. He’s targeting Chinese companies operating in the U.S., resetting our economic policy as well as our foreign policy in the process.

“The spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People’s Republic of China (China) continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. At this time, action must be taken to address the threat posed by one mobile application in particular, TikTok,” the president’s recent executive order states.

TikTok is a data-gathering operation disguised as a social media app. It steals users’ personal information and sends it the Chinese Communist Party.

“I set a date of around Sept. 15, at which point it’s going to be out of business in the United States,” President Trump said.

The president also cracked down on WeChat, the Chinese messaging/payment/surveillance app. It is a key weapon in the CCP’s techno-totalitarian arsenal. Trump’s executive order bars WeChat from doing business in the U.S. Google and Apple have to remove WeChat from their app stores.

Under previous administrations, dodgy CCP-controlled companies have been able to operate with impunity in the U.S. No more.

In a far-reaching action to protect the integrity of American securities markets, the president ordered the Treasury Department to bar Chinese companies from trading on U.S. stock exchanges unless those companies open their books to auditors as American companies are required to do.

Up to now, Chinese companies have been able to hide their books. That’s an open invitation to fraud – an invitation many accepted.

Luckin Coffee Inc., a rival to Starbucks in China, is just the latest example. Luckin cooked up over $300 million in nonexistent sales after its initial public offering was listed on Nasdaq. It has since been delisted.

Defrauded America investors can thank the Obama-Biden team. An agreement Vice President Biden struck with Beijing in 2013 gave Chinese companies a pass on abiding by American securities laws.

The same way we don’t want CCP cheats on our smartphones or in our stock portfolios, we don’t want them in our medicine cabinet either.

To end our dependence on Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturing, the president took the unprecedented action of directing the federal government to buy crucial medicines and the ingredients that go into them from American companies and American companies only.

When the Pentagon and other government agencies go shopping for medical supplies “Thou Shalt Buy American” will be at the top of the purchase order, as White House trade and manufacturing czar Peter Navarro said. “It establishes a base level of demand to attract a level of investment sufficient to provide for the needs we have for these things in times of trouble,” he explains.

This move toward national self-sufficiency reverses the globalist economic policies that have drained our country of jobs, wealth and technology.

President Trump and his allies are determined to stop the CCP from cheating and stealing its way to global supremacy on every front.

That includes the next physical and technological frontier: space. Whoever controls space truly controls the high ground.

The NASA Authorization Act of 2019 supports programs on the International Space Station, our return to the moon and our mission to Mars.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., has introduced amendments to make sure China cannot steal intellectual property from the U.S. space program. He wants to review NASA contractors for any business ties to China and require NASA to take into account any involvement with China when awarding contracts.

There shouldn’t be any argument about this. But Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is pushing back against Gardner’s amendments.

No surprise. Feinstein is thoroughly compromised by Beijing, a regime she dutifully defends at every turn.

Feinstein has never explained why a Chinese spy on the Senate payroll was her driver and what damaging information on her he turned over to the CCP. We do know Feinstein and her husband made millions from investments in the People’s Republic. No foreigner does business in China without approval from Mr. Xi’s Neighborhood. Can you say “Quid pro quo”?

Feinstein continues to compliment the goons who run concentration camps, coercively sterilize women and harvest organs from political prisoners while still alive. What do you call such a regime? Well, if you’re Diane Feinstein you call it “a country growing into a respectable nation amongst other nations,” which is what she said on July 30.

Nor is Feinstein alone in the “cooperate with China” club. Joe Biden told NPR he would remove the tariffs President Trump placed on China for its illegal and predatory trade practices.

Meeting the Chinese Communist Party’s challenge requires resetting our economic policy and our foreign policy.

President Trump and his allies are doing just that. Joe Biden and his globalist allies can’t and won’t.

