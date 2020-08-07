https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/511087-trump-officials-recommend-executive-action-as-coronavirus-talks

Top administration officials said Friday they will recommend President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says his faith is ‘bedrock foundation of my life’ after Trump claim Coronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame Ohio governor tests negative in second coronavirus test MORE move forward with executive orders to address the economic fallout from the coronavirus as negotiations on Capitol Hill collapsed.

“In the meantime, we’re going to take executive orders, to try to alleviate some of the pain that people are experiencing,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsCoronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame On The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Top Democrats say postmaster confirmed changes to mail service amid delays MORE told reporters.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinCoronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame On The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Top Democrats say postmaster confirmed changes to mail service amid delays MORE said that he and Meadows “will recommend to the president based upon our lack of activity today to move forward with some executive orders.”

“Again we agree with the Speaker, this is not the first choice,” he added.

Mnuchin said administration officials will be recommending executive orders to deal with unemployment after the $600 per week federal benefit expired last week. They will also recommend that Trump sign orders relating to rental foreclosures and student loans.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time for us to finalize these and process them but we’ll do them as quickly as we can because the president wants action,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin and Meadows met for less than two hours on Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCoronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame On The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Top Democrats say postmaster confirmed changes to mail service amid delays MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerCoronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame Senate Democrats push to include free phone calls for incarcerated people in next relief package Trump backs plan to give airlines another billion in aid MORE (D-N.Y.) as part of a Hail Mary effort to revive the negotiations on a fifth coronavirus bill, which already appeared to be on life support nearly two weeks of no progress.

But they made no progress during the meeting, with both sides trading blame for who was at fault for the holdup. There are no plans to meet again over the weekend, according to Mnuchin and Meadows.

– Developing

