President Donald Trump mocked the media during a news conference on Friday evening for complaining about a room packed full of people that they claimed violated New Jersey’s COVID-19 guidelines, saying that it was a “peaceful protest.”

WATCH:

A reporter tries to say President Trump is violating New Jersey’s Coronavirus guidelines. Trump: It’s a peaceful protest. MASTER TROLL pic.twitter.com/8c7NfyuLFP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2020

