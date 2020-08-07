https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/trumps-cryptic-remark-prompts-prayers-personal-safety/

What did President Trump mean when he told employees of an Ohio manufacturing plant in a speech Thursday that he has a lot of “rich enemies” who are very unhappy with his policies and it “may be the last time you’ll see me for a while”?

Whatever his intent, the remark has prompted prayers for his personal safety as he continues to confront issues his predecessors wouldn’t touch, such as China’s corrupt trade policies.

In this instance, it was the drug establishment. The remark came as Trump told employees at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant in Clyde, Ohio, of an executive order that will require U.S. government agencies to purchase essential drugs only from American sources, reported Summit News.

He noted that drugs are cheaper in other countries, such as Canada, even if they are made by the same company.

“So I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you’ll see me for a while. A lot of very, very rich enemies, but they are not happy with what I’m doing,” said Trump.

“But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other president is going to do what I do. No other president would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they’re very rich people, and they’re very unhappy,” he added.

Among the enemies, he said, are wealthy anonymous “middlemen” who skim profits from pharmaceutical sales.

“They are so wealthy. They are so wealthy, said Trump. “Nobody has any idea who the hell they are or what they do. They make more money than the drug companies. You know, in all fairness, at least the drug companies have to produce a product, and it has to be good product.”

See the speech (“enemies” remark beginning at 33:13):

[embedded content]

On Friday, a national Christian ministry founded in 2001 called the Presidential Prayer Team posted an update its website about the remark titled “PRAYER ALERT – President Trump Speaks of Powerful Enemies.”

It urged prayer for “President Trump and his personal safety and the safety of his family.”

