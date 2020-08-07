https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/try-applying-body-choice-slogan-covid-vaccine/

Flu seasons historically begin about week 40 every year. Week 40 in 2020 begins Sept. 28 and ends Oct. 4.

Election Day 2020 is Nov. 3, some five weeks into flu season. I’m sure you remember having to mail-in your ballot during the last election in 2018, and certainly the last presidential election in 2016.

And in the off-chance they allowed you to go the polls, you were required to mask up.

Oh – you don’t remember any of that? Funny – neither do I, because it never happened.

Despite the average of 40,000 to 80,000 deaths per year, America has never locked down or masked up because of the flu, or SARS, or MERS, or the H1N1 swine flu.

TRENDING: Barack Obama whips out his race card

But here we are – masked up, locked down and unemployed.

Now, many states tell us there will be no in-person voting. Despite the recent disaster of mail-in votes in New York, states have and will take away our choice to vote in-person.

If I were American royalty, like most Washington politicians believe they are, it would have been my CHOICE to attend or not attend John Lewis’ funeral. I’d have been free to make that CHOICE, regardless of the potential danger to others.

Well, it is my sacred right as an American to go to a polling place and vote. It’s my ballot, my choice, regardless of the potential danger to others. You could say I’m pro-choice.

Another choice we may not be able to make when the time comes, assuming it does, is whether to accept a COVID-19 vaccination.

Like pregnant women, we hope we will be able to say, “My Body, My Choice.”

But I fear the double standard, that once again we won’t be able to choose. Instead I fear forced vaccination is in our future.

Even it if isn’t forced, and they say we have a choice to be vaccinated or not, really there will be no choice at all. Due to the hysteria coronavirus has caused, those who choose not to be vaccinated will be branded with a scarlet letter.

Authorities will make sure that if you choose not to be vaccinated you will pay a heavy penalty. Our American authorities may take a page directly from the Communist Chinese playbook and tie your social “currency” to whether or not you’ve been vaccinated.

The Chinese call it social credit.

Effectively you’re regularly monitored and given rewards for what your overlords deem good behavior and punishment for bad behavior.

In 2018, Australian reporter Matthew Carney went to China to investigate this social credit phenomenon. On location in a Chinese city, he begins to cross the street at an intersection, without first getting the OK (the green flashing “walk” light).

No sooner does he step off the curb, a voice recording rings out, that it’s not safe to cross. “You are illegally crossing the road. Please stand back!”

That’s creepy enough, but it doesn’t end there. A picture is taken, matched through the facial recognition database, and voila – you are identified.

Then that little infraction is added to your social credit score, which will decrease it.

Enough of those “social credit” hits and you’ll be shunned by society. No one will hire you, date you, marry you, rent or sell to you. Get the picture?

Succumb to power of the state or be ruined, in every way. As the Chinese put it, they want to reward the “trustworthy,” while “making it hard for the discredited to take a single step.”

Saul Alinsky knew this well. One of his tenets, No. 13 in “Rules for Radicals,” is to “isolate” the target you wish to destroy, to make it easier to “demonize.”

If you “choose” not to be vaccinated, you will, in some way, be isolated.

We all know the saying, “Safety in numbers.” Alinsky also knew of it and designed his last rule to combat that safety:

“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people are hurt faster than institutions.

None of this stuff is new. There are no new ideas. The ideology is the same and so is the methodology. The Chinese are just the first to digitized it.

They’re already taking away our right to choose how we vote. Soon, I fear, we may have to make a hard decision to choose, or not, to be vaccinated. And if we choose the latter, there will be consequences, as we move closer to the Chinese model.

Watch a video version of this column:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

