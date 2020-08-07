https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/07/two-teenagers-discover-how-much-phil-collins-kicks-as-and-the-video-is-everything-watch/

This.

Is.

Everything.

Honestly, we can’t stop watching this video of two teens ‘discovering’ how kick-a*s Phil Collins really is.

There is so much awful out there right now, so much stupid, we thought we’d give you all a break and share this.

Watch.

Trust us.

Impressed with how long it takes for the drum to come in … and oh Hell yeah, what a drum it is.

We need more of this.

The legend is a trend. pic.twitter.com/o2exN175MZ — 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘰 (@tprstly) August 7, 2020

You either die a hero, or live long enough to see urban youths decide Phil Collins is cool again. https://t.co/4VC02iTMI0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 7, 2020

Phil Collins bridges all gaps.

Watching them hear it and experience that song was awesome.

Old school music has some good stuff. — Jennifer (@JLSpeidel) August 7, 2020

I love when teenagers discover the magic of the 80’s. — Dark Hyacinth🃏 (@DarkHyacinth) August 7, 2020

So pure! ❤️❤️😭❤️❤️ — Misty Callahan (@MistyACallahan) August 7, 2020

Their faces really ARE just full of joy and surprise.

When music was music.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we sound like that mean old man down the street telling kids to get off his lawn.

Lol watching this video I put my phone down just to do the air drumming part 😂 — Kurosaki Ichigo (@ichigokurosaki) August 7, 2020

We did too.

So awesome!

***

