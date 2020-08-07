https://www.state.gov/lifting-of-global-level-4-global-health-advisory/

On August 6, in close coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of State lifted the Global Level 4 Health Advisory. The Global Advisory, initially put in place on March 19, 2020, advised U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions. This will also provide U.S. citizens more detailed information about the current status in each country. We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.

U.S. citizens considering traveling abroad should review the entire Travel Advisory for their destination(s) on Travel.State.gov. A full list of recent updates to Travel Advisories can be found here: https://travel.state.gov/ content/travel/en/ traveladvisories/ traveladvisories.html/ .

We are closely monitoring health and safety conditions across the globe, working in partnership with the CDC and other agencies. As always, we will regularly update our destination-specific advice to U.S. travelers as conditions evolve.

Keeping the American public informed of health and safety conditions around the world is key to our broader mission of ensuring the safety and security of U.S. citizens. The Department of State has worked closely with the CDC since the start of the pandemic to align our public messages and travel advice and to keep Americans safe. The Department’s COVID-19 Travel Advisories are informed by CDC’s expert judgement of the health situation as well as other factors related to travel, infrastructure, healthcare resources, and potential closures and restrictions in the country which are important for U.S. citizens to consider.

We encourage U.S. citizens to stay connected with us via Travel.state.gov and through Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ travelgov/ ) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/TravelGov ), and to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program ( https://step.state.gov/) to receive timely Alerts about evolving health and safety conditions in their planned destinations.

For press inquiries, please contact CAPRESSREQUESTS@state.gov.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

