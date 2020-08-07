https://hannity.com/media-room/update-ohio-governor-mike-dewine-tests-negative-for-covid-after-initially-testing-positive/
UPDATE: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Negative for CoVID After Initially Testing Positive
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested negative for CoVID-19 Thursday after initially testing positive for the disease before meeting President Trump in the battleground state.
