http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4B2rYKQRmcc/

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) reacted to National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina’s statement on threats to the 2020 election coming from Russia, China, and Iran, by stating that there isn’t any sort of equivalence “between the kind of interference the Russians are engaged in to try to disrupt our elections again and support Trump” and the “policy positions” opposing President Trump of China and Iran.

Van Hollen said, “Well, Ari, the Russian threat is very real. And you’re going to hear some Republicans, and certainly, the Trump administration, are going to try to cherry-pick this to say, you know, on the one hand, Russia is against Biden, but China’s against Trump and Iran’s against Trump. Don’t fall for it. There is no equivalence between the kind of interference the Russians are engaged in to try to disrupt our elections again and support Trump and the policy positions that other countr[ies] may take.”

Van Hollen also stated that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not allowing a vote on the DETER Act “tells me they’re happy to look the other way while Russia interferes again, which is outrageous.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

