A Chinese village in Inner Mongolia was locked down after a resident died from Bubonic plague, a disease known as Black Death, according to CNN.

News of the death was confirmed on Sunday in Suji Xincun village, and on Thursday it was reported that the person died of the bubonic plague. A statement from the Baotou Municipal Health Commission read that the person died from circulatory system failure.

Suji Xincun was shut down, and Chinese officials have demanded the homes in the area to be disinfected. Reportedly, nine people who had close contact with the victim and over two dozen secondary contacts have been quarantined. But no other people in the village tested positive for the plague.

The bubonic plague is caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis, which killed millions around the world centuries ago. Since the 1990s, the World Health Organization reported that the majority of bubonic plague cases have shown up in the Congo, Madagascar, and Peru.

Chinese officials in July announced a case of the bubonic plague in the nearby city of Bayannur. Also in July, health officials in Jefferson County, Colorado, announced that a squirrel had tested positive for the same disease.

