https://www.theblaze.com/news/va-releases-rape-suspect-amid-covid-19-panic-he-almost-immediately-goes-and-kills-his-accuser-reports-say

Virginia officials released rape suspect Ibrahim Bouaichi from jail at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — so he reportedly went out and killed his accuser, reports say.

What are the details?

Former beauty queen Karla Dominguez accused Bouaichi of violently raping her in 2019.

He was jailed on six felony charges related to the incident including rape, sodomy, strangulation, abduction, burglary, and malicious wounding. He was jailed without bond.

Authorities temporarily released him in April amid the coronavirus pandemic after his legal team argued, “Social distancing and proper disinfecting measures are impossible while incarcerated. … Simply put, the risk of contracting COVID-19 in jail is exceedingly obvious.”

In April, Circuit Court Judge Nolan Dawkins released Bouaichi on $25,000 bond. He was only permitted to leave his Maryland home to meet with lawyers or court officials while awaiting trial.

On July 29, Bouaichi reportedly visited Dominguez — who was originally from Venezuela — at her Alexandria, Virginia, home, where he shot her several times, killing her.

He immediately went on the run, according to reports, and authorities put out a notice revealing that Bouaichi was armed and dangerous.

According to a Friday report from The Washington Post, Bouaichi shot himself as police closed in on Wednesday. The self-inflicted shot left him hospitalized in critical condition.

Bouaichi remains hospitalized and in police custody, and has been charged with Dominguez’s brutal murder.

What are people saying about this?

In a statement according to WRC-TV, prosecutor Brian Porter said, “We strenuously argued that the presumption (against granting bail) had not been overcome, given the facts of the case and the violent nature of the alleged offense.”

Dawkins retired in June and has not publicly commented on the case developments, according to the station.

A GoFundMe page set up to create a memorial for Dominguez has received $5,400 in donations at the time of this reporting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

