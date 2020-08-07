https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/08/07/wapo-fact-checker-who-said-joe-biden-didnt-say-what-he-said-gets-debunked-hours-later-by-biden/
About The Author
Related Posts
After Rapid Rise, Michael Avenatti Sees Inevitable Fall
April 14, 2019
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Leads Pack As Bestselling Album Of 2019
January 16, 2020
Opportunity Zones: A New Dawn for Economic Opportunity
April 26, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy