Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler got roasted Friday for insisting Joe Biden didn’t say what he said.

Biden, in a video interview Thursday with Yahoo News, essentially said the black community lacks diversity of thought.

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” said the presumptive Democratic nominee.

That sounded straightforward to the Bongino Report, which asked Kessler, “Do you expect us to believe you over our own ears?”

Here’s the Biden remark that started it all:

Fox News said the Biden comment “was widely considered an inadvertent dig at the African American community.”

Biden later said he didn’t mean to suggest “the African American community is a monolith.”

But David Marcus at the Federalist wondered, “How long can the media cover for Biden’s racial gaffes?”

“Joe Biden has stepped on another racial landmine. As the country is torn apart by ethnic strife, the former vice president continues to frustrate his campaign and his loyal supporters in the corporate media by saying goofy things about black people that at least border on abject racism,” he wrote.

The Trump campaign noted the comment on Twitter: “Uhh … did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same?”

Marcus noted that CNN and MSNBC “chose for the most part to ignore the troubling remarks,” while Jonathan Martin at the New York Times sidestepped them.

Martin wrote, “The latest Biden gaffes reflect: 1) the real/perceived risk he poses to himself, anxiety he causes in staff and why so many Dems are thrilled there is no real public campaign.”

But Marcus noted that Kessler “just pretended that Biden didn’t say what Biden literally said.”

“In a just world, Kessler would give himself four Pinocchios for this obvious gaslighting, but don’t hold your breath.”

Marcus observed it’s becoming a “real problem” for Biden, who recently told an interviewer that any black person who doesn’t vote for him “ain’t black.”

Marcus wrote: “The best Biden’s handlers can do in this situation is try to keep Old Joe in the basement with as few chances to foul up as possible. But with several of the latest polls showing a sharply tightening race, that may not be sustainable in the long run. Meanwhile the best the media can do is try to ignore the gaffes. But here they also have a problem, namely those notable exceptions.”

He did.

