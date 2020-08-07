https://thehill.com/homenews/news/511125-watch-live-trump-to-hold-news-conference

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says his faith is ‘bedrock foundation of my life’ after Trump claim Coronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame Ohio governor tests negative in second coronavirus test MORE plans to hold a news conference on Friday night to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as the deadly explosion in Beirut earlier this week.

The hastily scheduled 7 p.m. event, held in Bedminster, N.J., where the president is traveling this weekend, comes as talks on Capitol Hill on a new coronavirus relief package have collapsed without a deal.

Top Trump administration officials said Friday afternoon that without a deal they would recommend the president move forward with executive orders to address economic fallout from the virus.

I will be doing a news conference on the ChinaVirus, the just announced very good economic numbers, and the improving economy, at 7pm from Bedminster, New Jersey. Also, the subject of the Beirut, Lebanon catastrophe will be discussed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020

