President Donald Trump picked apart a reporter on Friday evening over the way the reporter asked a question about foreign countries that are looking to interfere in the upcoming U.S. elections this fall.

The question centered around a new report that was released this afternoon by U.S. intelligence officials that said that China and Iran wanted Trump to lose re-election, and claimed that Russia was trying to harm presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“The intelligence agencies today said that Russia is already meddling in this year’s election to hurt Joe Biden and that China is considering meddling to hurt you,” a reporter said. “Do you believe that intelligence, and what do you plan to do about it?”

The reporter’s comments about China “considering” meddling in the election does not exactly match what U.S. officials said. The report said that China “has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.”

WATCH:

President Trump says the last thing Russia, China or Iran want is for him to win the presidential election. pic.twitter.com/jVkgHcnZRV — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 8, 2020

