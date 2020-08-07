https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/07/what-a-luxury-to-be-a-democrat-cnn-trips-all-over-themselves-doing-damage-control-after-bidens-latest-racist-gaffe-watch/

In case you missed it, Joe Biden literally said Black communities are not diverse and implied they all think alike. And then his writers tweeted a thread explaining what he REALLY meant and it all just sort of went away.

Don’t feel too bad if you missed it because the media didn’t really cover what he said.

Most of the MSM didn’t even cover Biden’s racist comment yesterday until his staff started tweeting some damage control last night. What a luxury it is to be a Democrat. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 7, 2020

Democrats always get a pass.

Truly a luxury.

Can you imagine publishing an article with the headline “Biden clarifies remarks on the African American Community” when you didn’t bother to publish an article on the remarks to begin with? — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 7, 2020

We can’t imagine doing it, no. Can we imagine the media doing it?

Absolutely.

Look at this hot mess (and yes, we know, CNN is gonna CNN):

Here’s what it looks like when a CNN anchor calls Biden out for a racist statement:

1. Don’t cover it until Biden’s staff has cleaned it up

2. Accept the clean up as gospel truth

3. Transition immediately to how awful Trump is pic.twitter.com/Rvblyv17uK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 7, 2020

Personal statement.

HA HA HA HA HA

No way he wrote that.

And look how quickly he moves on … wow.

Berman admits in this clip that Biden said “the African-American community is not diverse.” Berman admits that the statement was “factually incorrect.” The chyron still reads “Trump claims Biden insulted black community.”

pic.twitter.com/Rvblyv17uK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 7, 2020

Gotta keep that anti-Trump narrative rolling.

Can you imagine dunking on Trump for pronouncing the “TH” in Thailand when Joe Biden is at the top of your party’s ticket? 😂😂😂 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 7, 2020

Media were far too busy being outraged over the way Trump pronounces Thailand to bother with Biden’s literal and actual racist comments about how the Black community is not diverse and cannot think for themselves.

Funny how that works.

If Trump had said something like that it would be 24/7 coverage on all the outlets right now and there would be a new wave of protests.

But since it was Biden, they are letting it slide.

Again.

