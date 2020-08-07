https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/whatll-blue-state-graft-red-state-governance/

“You know how as pilots we are trained to be on the lookout for an emergency landing spot? Well, as lawyers we are trained to be on the lookout for big piles of money with people seated on either side of them, and then to insert ourselves in between the people.”

Hard to believe our demise could have been so simple, isn’t it? Sometimes the same techniques can be applied to vastly differing activities. America was built on its Christian religious foundation and its Puritan economic necessity. Religious and economic liberty were the two main reasons the Puritans left Great Britain. Early immigrants to America were tradesmen and small-business people (the only route open to the Puritans in then class-conscious England of the 1700s).

Personal thrift, hard work, a sound moral compass (as well as winning the War for Independence) made America a place of great growth and prosperity. As we grew, family financial empires emerged and were eventually broken up by government – which is always jealous of something that holds more power over others than it does.

With the advent of the income tax, government’s growth was ever onward and upward. Government began to attract and create people who saw taxation as a method of increasing the pile of money they were seated around, and enhancing their personal power by dividing up that money among their followers, who would in turn vote for them at the next election, in hopes of even more largess.

Congress and state legislatures became “lawyer-heavy” in their membership, which then became less representative of the rest of us. Law schools began to graduate social justice warriors (as opposed to contract law attorneys). God’s rules for dealing with other human beings in daily life gave way to the legal ramblings of rooms full of lawyers inserting clauses into legislation designed to benefit their perceived clients. Like ancient Israel, we became a legalistic society.

TRENDING: Barack Obama whips out his race card

Schools gave way to collectivist education camps. The demise of phonics to teach reading meant new graduates avoided reading whenever they could after graduation. Colleges and universities upped their prices because everyone could borrow for “education” and wanted a degree – someone else’s validation of what they had learned.

Social justice majors emerged, with graduates unable to find gainful employment, yet certain that they could “fix” America by simply applying their education. Acceptance of degeneracy, perversion and ignorance became the social justice warriors’ next target. Their success in schools insured that there would be a never-ending supply of people who needed the services of social justice warriors’ imaginary degrees. A liberal arts education ceased to have any meaning, as fewer and fewer people had learned the necessary thinking and research skills in high schools and then college. Students were almost completely graded on their politically correct responses. Opposing viewpoints became rare, indeed.

The middle economic class first ceased being prosperous, then ceased being at all. More and more people looked to bigger and bigger government to solve their growing personal problems, which were often caused or certainly made worse by their abandonment of basic Christian behavioral norms, and the fact that history (previous generations’ mistakes) was intentionally left untaught in schools.

The nation fragmented into ever smaller tribes, as few were able to think for themselves any more. Celebrities guided by paid promotional agencies attracted large followings for their utterly ignorant prognostications on the nation’s problems. Major media outlets insured everyone had the latest pronouncement from the gated celebrity community.

The digital age blossomed as the internet grew, and tech giants and their founders realized massive fortunes through the provision of “free” services online, which inhibited competitors. The services were never free, of course, but were based on the sale of massively intrusive life dossiers of big tech “users” who had then and have now no idea where this trove of intimate personal details ends up. Government remained incurious, largely because it became a major customer of the tech giants, buying information it would otherwise have been illegal to collect on citizens.

The amount of money generated by technology windfalls bought politicians of all stripes who abandoned their “constituents.” Instead they turned to maximizing the personal corruption of their office. The nation was up for sale, but few of us understood the extent of it.

The Democratic Party emerged as the clear winner in selling out the nation for personal gain, as evidenced by their leading political luminaries. Some Republicans followed suit, and others averted their gaze, trying to pretend the nation was not for sale, while they watched the cancer heading for them.

The Democratic Party now acts as if any political office, and the bureaucracy that office controls, is not only an asset in their quest for subsequent victories but a weapon to use against those who oppose them. In large cities (and our nation if we permit it) the Democratic machine is self-perpetuating, propping up occasional losses with systemic voter fraud that pretty much runs itself.

There are two possible futures for America. Blue-state corruption, or red-state governance. The nation can be run by a system of political families that spread the wealth around among themselves, or it can be run by the rule of law.

If you want all of America to look like the blue-state inner cities, then vote for the Clinton-affiliated crime families. If you want the crime families disrupted and sent to prison, then vote for Donald Trump, with a supporting role by Bill Barr, Elliot Ness and “The Untouchables.”

Is that a simple enough choice for you, America?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

