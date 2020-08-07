https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/white-liberal-gets-triggered-kanye-2020-street-art-calls-cops-artist-video/

A self-righteous white liberal got triggered over “Kanye 2020” street.

Rapper, singer and songwriter Kanye West last month announced that he is running for President of the United States.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION” – Kanye West tweeted.

The rapper, who is married to Kim Kardashian has been trolling Biden for the last few weeks.

Kanye says he supports President Trump and wants to take voters away from Biden.

A street artist had a little fun with Kanye 2020 art and it didn’t sit well with people in liberal Los Angeles.

A white liberal cursed at the street artist, threatened to show up at his home and eventually called the cops over “Kanye 2020” art on display in Santa Monica, California.

WATCH (language warning):

Kanye West 2020 street art triggers white progressive. @kanyewest ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kjcoEkdHC1 — Notable Black Exception Ali 🟧 (@ali) August 7, 2020

The street artist @Guerrillest trolled the triggered liberal on Twitter.

“This p*ssy called the cops – who he “hates” – to come take it down, but they didn’t care. #CopsLoveKanye” the street artist said.

The triggered lib melted down.

WATCH (language warning):

This pussy called the cops – who he “hates” – to come take it down, but they didn’t care. #CopsLoveKanye pic.twitter.com/Qoi7NaLW1b — MistahBlack (@guerrillest) August 7, 2020

