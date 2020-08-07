https://noqreport.com/2020/08/07/why-is-the-media-conveniently-forgetting-the-role-of-the-black-lives-matter-riots-in-the-covid-surge/

Is it possible that our ever-objective national socialist media is taking on the mental habits and the persona of Joe Biden? He’s their obvious choice in the upcoming presidential election. They seemed to have misplaced one of the biggest stories of the year in their collective memory, the Black Lives Matter riots.

Consider the image that accompanied this story from ABC News entitled: How California lost control over COVID-19 despite early successes. In the case of the people’s republic, the notation is that they began their reopening on May 8th. Then they opened hair and nail salons on May 26. During this period there was only a slight trend upwards.

Curiously enough, they failed to note the tragic death of George Floyd on May 25th and the onset of the ensuing protests and then the violently peaceful looting and riots commencing in the beginning of June.

Even more curious is the fact that COVID surge began 2 weeks into June given that the typical 4 – 14 day incubation period of COVID-19. Either the virus took the month of May off, or it was spread everywhere with thousands of people congregating close together in the streets instead of staying home and washing their hands.

The ABC news article mentions the reopening in the beginning of May but seems to forget mentioning the massive protests and riots in June.

By the end of the month, counties were able to move into advanced stage 2 — they were allowed to have indoor dining and shopping, but with strict limits on crowd sizes. On June 12, California moved to stage 3, which allowed more indoor businesses such as gyms and movie theaters to reopen. Six days later, Newsom issued a statewide mask mandate.

The Associated Press also forgets to mention the violently peaceful protests

Curiously enough, an Associated Press article on the subject: ‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases, dated August 4, 2020 had the same issue. Of course they mentioned the re-openings and small gatherings:

BOSTON (AP) — Fourth of July gatherings, graduation parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world. Many Americans have resisted wearing masks and social distancing, calling such precautions an overreaction or an infringement on their liberty. Public health experts say the problem has been compounded by confusing and inconsistent guidance from politicians and a patchwork quilt of approaches to containing the scourge by county, state and federal governments.

But curiously enough, they failed to mention the massive street demonstrations for the fascists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Presumably, the topic of spreading disease in groups of people not staying home and not social distancing would include instances where thousands of people crowded together, but alas, no mention was made of one of the biggest stories of the year.

Politico also has amnesia on all the peaceful looting in many American cities

Their focus an article entitled: The summer of spread is here:

New Jersey, where 16,000 residents are believed to have died from Covid-19 since March, is serving as a test case of whether any state can really reopen safely. The experience could be a harbinger for states like New York and Connecticut that also clamped down early.

No mention is made of whether thousands of people can violate social distancing and stay at home orders to riot and loot for the better part of two months. However, they made sure to wedge in some blame for President Trump.

Masking dual use

It is also quite curious that the national socialist media are going pedal to the metal on masks, but not on the other mitigation’s for the pandemic: Staying at home, social distancing, and frequently washing one’s hands. Why is this the case?

It’s an easy question to answer considering the needs of the peacefully violent looters of ‘Antifa’. They clearly can’t stay at home or keep a few metres distant from everyone, not to mention maintain the precepts of personal hygiene. But it’s a happy accident that the same masks that keep them from being identified whilst looting a store can also help in preventing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

So while it may not do much – or even make things worse, it’s a great excuse for the fascists of ‘Antifa’ to hide their faces.

The bottom line: We no longer have an objective media

There was a time when the nation’s media were merely left-leaning. Despite that, they at least tried to be fair in their coverage. That is no longer the case. The nation’s socialist media is nothing but a propaganda organ of the left. The cover-up of the violent protests and these stories are proof of this beyond a shadow of a doubt.

This why we need independent journalism. We may favor the pro-liberty right, but at least we are honest in the effort, unlike the media sources on the left who still pretend to be objective.

