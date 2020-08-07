https://pjmedia.com/columns/robert-spencer/2020/08/07/will-president-biden-give-pro-constitution-americans-any-assurances-n765509

If Joe Biden is sworn in as president on January 20, 2021, and all the polls are telling us he absolutely has it in the bag, he will swear on that day to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” so help him, you know, the thing. But no matter what mandate the Democratic Party propaganda machine known as the American media, and the farce known as mail-in voting, can give the affable grifter, roughly half the country will still be absolutely unwilling to go down the path of managed decline, internationalism, and socialism that a Biden administration promises to give us.

Can Biden offer the Americans who really do want to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution any assurances?

Take, for example, the Second Amendment, Americans’ final safeguard against tyranny. Will Biden pledge not to appoint Beto O’Rourke, who vowed, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” to any position in which he actually would be able to disarm Americans and leave them defenseless in an age of ever-escalating antifa and Black Lives Matter violence?

Also in regard to security, Biden has vowed, on his first day in office, to remove what he calls Trump’s “Muslim ban,” which in reality is a travel ban on thirteen countries, eight of which are Muslim, that cannot or will not provide accurate information about prospective immigrants. Biden excoriated this travel ban as “vile” and characterized it as “Donald Trump’s assault on black and brown communities in this country.”

If he does indeed become president and scraps this travel ban on his first day in office, what safeguards will he put into place to ensure that jihad terrorists and others who wish to harm Americans (“black and brown” ones as well as those of other hues) will not take advantage of his hospitality? Migrants, including the Boston Marathon bombers and the San Bernardino shooters, murdered and maimed Americans during the Obama administration. What will Biden do to reassure Americans that this sort of thing won’t happen again?

Not just the Second Amendment, but the First Amendment is under severe threat today. The massive social media companies are moving energetically to silence or discredit all voices that dissent from the Leftist agenda, including even that of the president of the United States himself, in the run-up to the election. President Trump has repeatedly stated that those who provide the primary means of social communication today must provide it for all, although so far he has not been able to bring the social media giants back to respect for the parameters of a free society.

If Biden becomes the beneficiary of this censorship on November 3, will he allow these sinister monopolies to continue to restrict the speech of half of the American body politic? Is there any reassurance he would be willing to give to Americans who disagree with the Democratic Party agenda that they will not be forcibly silenced or persecuted for their viewpoint?

Meanwhile, several governors have placed stringent restrictions on churches and synagogues, while not hesitating to display a level of hypocrisy that is true awe-inspiring by allowing mass antifa and Black Lives Matter riots to continue. Can Biden offer Americans any assurance that during his administration, this hypocrisy will end, and he will move to ensure that the constitutional protection of the freedom of religion will once again be respected?

Biden and his handlers cannot and will not, of course, offer any of these assurances. If they did so, they would infuriate the Democratic Party’s base. If he really does take the Oath of Office next January, Joe Biden will be the first man in the history of the United States, or possibly the second after Barack Obama, to swear to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States while planning to implement a program designed to destroy some of its essential tenets.

Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster, a tool to help you recover knowledge of and appreciation for the American history that the Left is determined to destroy and make you ashamed of, shows that numerous presidents throughout American history have been accused of trampling upon or shredding the Constitution. President Joe Biden, if he isn’t in managed care by next January, will be among the first for whom abusing and destroying the Constitution is not a bug, but a feature, that is, a central element of his presidential agenda.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

