https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/will-this-nyt-journo-get-canceled-for-telling-the-truth-about-anarchists-wreaking-havoc-in-seattle/

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but the New York Times has published something actually worth reading today.

Wow – NYT still has some real journalists — The Networked Individual (@EricWollberg) August 7, 2020

We’re as shocked as you are.

But we believe strongly in giving credit where it’s due, and Nellie Bowles deserves credit for this:

I went to Seattle and talked to small business owners about living through CHAZ/CHOP https://t.co/ZLK6W1AR54 — Nellie Bowles (@NellieBowles) August 7, 2020

Bowles’ piece destroys pervasive narratives like Antifa destroys property.

Mostly peaceful, though! https://t.co/sycGVusGYW — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 7, 2020

Oh well.

Uh-oh, somebody did some actual reporting https://t.co/ufE1p7PU9S — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 7, 2020

Unfortunate that it took a major media outlet this long to acknowledge what so many of us could see with our own eyes.

It took ⁦@NellieBowles⁩ to get this story in the NYT. Why was it not written as this nightmare was actually happening? https://t.co/lI2KLZndrz — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) August 7, 2020

You’d think there’d have been dozens of pieces like this starting the day after CHOP was shut down. Instead it’s a single piece a month later. The Summer of Love kickoff got wall-to-wall coverage, the denouement got crickets. https://t.co/ItQ2L6cpUq — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 7, 2020

Suppose at this point we’ve got to take what we can get.

Solid reporting from @NellieBowles on the terrifying experiences ordinary citizens faced inside Seattle’s lawless CHOP zone. The comments on this are stunning, most saying “Finally! But why didn’t NYT report this at the time?”https://t.co/941FdF8qyG — Jim Meigs (@jamesbmeigs) August 7, 2020

Good account from the New York Times of how the anarchist in Seattle’s police-free zone terrorized local residents and business owners. https://t.co/AB1FlZGYwu — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2020

Credit to the NYT’s @NellieBowles for this tough reporting, and to the small business people who are willing to brave a very real prospect of retaliation to speak out about what went on in CHOP/CHAZ. — Walter Olson 😷 (@walterolson) August 7, 2020

This is a very impressive piece of real reporting and getting it in the NYT is a big deal, because many people who need to hear this will not accept it from other sources. Thanks. — Keith Levenberg (@KeithLevenberg) August 7, 2020

Will they accept it from the New York Times, even though it busts the preferred media and leftist narrative?

What’s sad is that it probably took real courage for @NellieBowles simply to report the facts here. No doubt she will face a backlash for the offense of committing journalism. — Jim Meigs (@jamesbmeigs) August 7, 2020

True journalism is greatly appreciated. Thank you. Hoping you don’t get canceled for this. — Anna Sarghini (@SarghiniAnna) August 7, 2020

Canceled for doing actual journalism. What a time to be alive.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

