As lawyers like Barack Obama have noted, law school is already a year too long, and already covers too many things not needed to pass the bar exam. As a result, law students often graduate with over $150,000 in student-loan debt. Yet law-school accreditors may soon require law students to take even more unnecessary courses, to meet ideological litmus tests.

150 Law School Deans have asked the American Bar Association to require “every law school [to] provide training and education around bias, cultural competence, and anti-racism.” That includes the deans at Harvard, Yale, the University of Virginia, the University of Richmond, and the College of William & Mary.

In their letter, the deans argue that “Preparing law students to be lawyers requires that they should be educated with respect to bias, cultural awareness, and anti-racism. Such skills are essential parts of professional competence, legal practice, and being a lawyer…We are in a unique moment in our history to confront racism that is deeply embedded in our institutions, including in the legal profession.”

The deans, most of whom are left-leaning, do not explain what they mean by “bias” or “anti-racism.” That is unfortunate, because “bias” is in the eye of the beholder, to the point where left-wing lawyers and law professors accuse people of bias just for disagreeing with them.

Accusations of bias are often baseless and ideologically-motivated. As a result, requiring lawyers to show “cultural competence” and an absence of “bias” could easily be used as an ideological litmus test by law professors or law schools.

Here are a few examples of such baseless accusations: When Justice Kennedy, the Supreme Court’s swing vote, retired, a law professor derided the entire body of his jurisprudence as “white nationalism” that “privileged the interests and perspectives of white, heterosexual Christians and ultimately harmed a wide swath of sexual, racial, and religious minorities.” (Russell K. Robinson, Justice Kennedy’s White Nationalism, 53 U.C. Davis L. Rev. 1027, 1028 (2019)).

A left-leaning lawyer at a widely-read legal web site lobbed an accusation of racism at the current Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts. Roberts is close to the center of the Court, and its most frequent swing vote. Yet that lawyer opined that “Roberts has consistently shown himself to be a deep racist—albeit one who draws less attention than his cross-burning brethren.” (Elie Mystal, The Racism of Chief Justice John Roberts Is About To Be Fully Unleashed, Above The Law (June 28, 2018)).

Law professor Josh Blackman worries that mandatory anti-bias training at law schools will lead to “implicit bias” tests that brand people as racist based on pseudo-science. Law professor Josh Blackman worries that

many schools will consider requiring students, and perhaps faculty, to take the Harvard University Implicit Bias Test, known as IAT. (The American Bar Association Section on Litigation already promotes the test.) These tests do not accurately predict racism. The results cannot be replicated on multiple administrations. And there is a very weak correlation between test results and actual behavior. I encourage you to read a lengthy review in Vox (no right-wing rag) about the implicit bias test. Here is an excerpt:…’the IAT doesn’t predict subconscious racial biases…’ Professor Brian Leiter (Chicago), whom I tend to disagree with on many things, pithily described the problem with IAT: ‘[The IAT] doesn’t measure implicit bias, and what it does measure doesn’t correlate with discriminatory behavior.’

Requiring students to espouse “anti-racism” could also result in violations of the First Amendment and the Constitution’s equality guarantees. As Professor Blackman notes about ‘anti-racism,’ “this phrase doesn’t mean you simply oppose racism.” It can also mean supporting racial discrimination against whites, to remedy past racial discrimination against blacks. As the guru of anti-racism, Ibram X. Kendi, wrote in his book, How To Be an Antiracist:

The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.

But the discrimination Kendi advocates violates the Constitution’s equal protection clause, as interpreted by the Supreme Court. To the courts, the remedy for “present discrimination” is to punish the discriminator, not to discriminate against whites in the future. Past discrimination is not supposed to be remedied by discrimination against whites, except in unusual circumstances (i.e., if the discrimination was committed by the government itself in the recent past, and was widespread). And discrimination against whites is never the “only remedy” — indeed, the Supreme Court has ruled that states can ban race-based affirmative action if they feel like it. (See Schuette v. BAMN (2014)).

In short, discrimination against whites is generally viewed as a “last resort” by the courts, not the “only remedy” for past discrimination against minorities, as Kendi teaches. (See Bartlett v. Strickland (2009)).

As Professor Blackman notes, requiring adherence to “antiracism” is “especially problematic for state institutions. Kendi advances arguments in favor of affirmative action that the Supreme Court rejected three decades ago in City of Richmond v. J.A. Croson Company” (1989). College officials following Kendi’s “anti-racist” ideology could discriminate against whites in faculty hiring and admissions, in ways forbidden by federal court rulings.

Yet Kendi’s beliefs are becoming sacred dogma on America’s college campuses. For example, Cornell’s president told her university to read “‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by National Book Award winner Ibram X. Kendi.”

A fundamental tenet of Kendi is that “racial disparities” are simply due to “racism.” That simply ignores reality. Asians make more money than whites, on average. That is obviously not due to racism. Hispanics live three years longer than whites, on average, even though healthcare workers don’t discriminate in favor of Hispanics. Racial disparities exist everywhere in the world, for reasons unrelated to racism, as the black economist Thomas Sowell notes in his book Discrimination and Disparities.

Giving students “anti-racism” training could teach students things that are factually false, such as the claim that all disparities are due to racism. It would also teach them things that are contrary to law, and contrary to what they currently learn in classes in constitutional law.

The courts have rejected Kendi’s idea that disparities automatically constitute discrimination. In its Belk decision, an appeals court ruled in 2001 that a racial “disparity” in school-discipline rates does not “constitute discrimination,” even if most suspended students are black — as long as school discipline rules are applied in a colorblind fashion.

Similarly, the Supreme Court ruled that racial disparities in who received city contracts did not constitute discrimination, when the statistics didn’t take into account whether black people were qualified to receive a contract from the city. The fact that the City of Richmond was half black but contractors were almost entirely white did not, without more, prove discrimination. As the Supreme Court noted, it is “completely unrealistic” to think that in the absence of racism, minorities will be represented in a field “in lockstep proportion to their representation in the local population.” As a result, the city could not give contracts to black contractors based on their race, because that unconstitutionally discriminated against white contractors. (See Richmond v. J.A. Croson Co. (1989)).

A student trained in “anti-racism” could very well reach conclusions at odds with these court rulings. That would make the student a worse lawyer, contrary to the law deans’ claim that anti-racism training is necessary for “professional competence.”

Requiring students to adhere to “anti-racism” dogma could violate the First Amendment, just as it violates the First Amendment to force students to say the pledge of allegiance, or take various loyalty oaths.

The law deans also want students to be trained in “cultural competence” or “awareness” — gobbledygook that is useless for a lawyer. As a student at Harvard Law School, I did not receive any training specifically “in bias, cultural awareness, and anti-racism.”

My lack of such training did not keep me from representing minority clients competently as a lawyer, or having the “skills” needed for “legal practice, and being a lawyer,” as the law deans suggest. For example, I helped write the court briefs for the African-American defendants who won their case in United States v. Morrison (2000). In that landmark decision, the Supreme Court struck down a law passed almost unanimously by Congress, finding it exceeded Congress’s powers under both the Commerce Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment. It was only the second time in over 60 years that the Supreme Court had struck down a law as being beyond Congress’s power under the Commerce Clause, and the first time in over a century that Congress had struck down a law for exceeding Congress’s power under Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

