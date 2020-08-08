https://justthenews.com/world/afghan-president-agrees-free-400-captive-taliban-way-toward-peace?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed on Sunday to comply with a traditional council’s recommendation to release 400 imprisoned militants, as a step toward negotiating peace with the Taliban.

“Today I will sign a decree that I wouldn’t be able to sign in a lifetime, because it was beyond my authority,” Ghani reportedly told the Loya Jirga traditional council following its August 9 vote to release the imprisoned Taliban. “Now, based on your consensus and your moral decision, I will sign the decree on releasing the 400 prisoners and release them.”

The militants are part of a goodwill prisoner swap that was meant to clear the way for negotiating peace between Kabul and the Taliban. Although Kabul has released thousands of other prisoners as part of the swap, Ghani claimed he did not have the authority to release the final 400 due to the unspecified nature of their crimes. Ghani instead asked that the Loya Jirga, a council of elders, decide how to proceed.

Following three days of deliberation, the council passed a resolution to free the final 400 prisoners.

“In order to remove the hurdles for the start of peace talks, stopping bloodshed, and for the good of the public, the Loya Jirga approves the release of 400 prisoners as demanded by the Taliban,” Loya Jirga member Atefa Tayeb reportedly said at the meeting.

Peace negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban are expected to commence as early as next week.

