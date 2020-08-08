https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/jay-maxson/2020/08/07/wnba-players-start-full-blown-campaign-democrat-senate

WNBA players openly campaigning for a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate sure look and act like a political action committee. Many of the players are wearing “Vote Warnock” shirts as a show of opposition to Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a U.S. senator seeking re-election who previously wrote a letter to the WNBA commissioner scalding Black Lives Matter.

Rev. Raphael Warnock is the WNBA players’ favorite for the Georgia Senate seat currently being contested in a special election. Rev. Warnock is best known for his support of Rev. Jeremiah Wright, the America-hating liberation theology pastor of former President Barack Obama.

WNBA players angrily demanded last month that the league remove Sen. Loeffler from ownership of the Atlanta team after she wrote this to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert:

“I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country. I believe it is totally misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream, where we support tolerance and inclusion.”

Sen. Loeffler, who has also spoken out against mob rule and defunding the police, asked the league to require every player’s jersey include a U.S. flag. That’s a request way too extreme for this far Left league, which in 2018 partnered up with Planned Parenthood. After all, this is a league whose radical players rudely exit the arena as soon as the playing of the national anthem starts up.

The WNBA did, however, refuse to remove Sen. Loeffler, who owns 49 percent of the Dream, stating that she is not involved in day-to-day operations of the club.

In an SBNation story, Hector Diaz says Sen. Loeffler is guilty of “dog-whistling political rhetoric” by saying the WNBA’s support of Black Lives Matter does not represent “American values.”

The Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird (seen above in photo), a social justice warrior who lives with soccer firebrand Megan Rapinoe, suggested the idea of a league-wide campaign for the Democrat. Bird says Sen. Loeffler raised the BLM issue as a political move, Diaz writes:

“Bird also explained how Loeffler’s public opposition to the league’s Black Lives Matter movement was done to benefit her politically. But very quickly we started to realize that this was only happening for her political gain. This was something that she wanted. And the more noise we made, whether it was a tweet saying to get her out, that was just playing into her hands.”

The campaign to support Rev. Warnock is voluntary, but entire teams like the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky have worn the shirts in pregame warmups. One of Sen. Loeffler’s own Atlanta players, Elizabeth Williams, is campaigning against her boss (if that isn’t too insensitive a term for SJW snowflakes):

Sopan Deb, of The New York Times, described the situation as players across the WNBA beginning a “public show of defiance by wearing T-shirts endorsing the Democratic opponent of the Dream’s co-owner Senator Kelly Loeffler, Republican of Georgia, who is in a tightly contested race for her seat and has spoken disparagingly of the Black Lives Matter movement.”

ESPN’s Holly Rowe said the WNBA players will not be used politically, but will use their voices to fight back.

Warnock said, “Senator Loeffler and those like her who seek to silence and dismiss others when they speak up for justice have planted themselves on the wrong side of history.”

Sen. Loeffler refuses to back down amid all the criticism, and stated: “This is just more proof that the out of control cancel culture wants to shut out anyone who disagrees with them. It’s clear that the league is more concerned with playing politics than basketball, and I stand by what I wrote in June.”

