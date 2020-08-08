https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-vice-presidential-pick-narrowed-five-women-including-michigan-gov-whitmer-report/

Five women are said to be at the top of former Obama Vice President Joe Biden’s list of potential vice presidential running mates, according to a report by NBC News citing sources “familiar with the matter.” Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, has taken advantage of the month delay of the party’s Milwaukee convention, now set to start August 17, to announce his pick for V.P.

Biden and Whitmer, file image.

Among the five is newly relevant contender Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) whom Biden interviewed last Sunday at his Delaware home. Whitmer is said to be one of the top three favored candiates, the others being Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Obama national security advisor and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice. Others said to still be under consideration are Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

Biden has been under pressure to choose a Black woman for veep, but this latest list features only two Black women, Harris and Rice. Whitmer is white, Duckworth is Asian-American, while Warren is reportedly 1/1024 Native American.

ABC News reports Biden also interviewed at least one other candidate, but that the name is not known.

Biden committed back in March to selecting a woman as running mate at a CNN Univision Democrat debate.

“If I’m elected president, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country, and I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said at the CNN-Univision debate in Washington, DC. Biden continued, “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

Former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT), who was accused of sexually assaulting a D.C. waitress in 1985 with now-deceased Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA), was tasked by Biden to help vet potential vice presidential running mates.

The Hill reported a similar list on Saturday, but included African-American Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) whose (red) star has diminished after she was revealed to have been an avid supporter of the communist Cuba regime of Fidel Castro.

Earlier Saturday Biden trolled Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about his decision.

