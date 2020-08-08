http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/O2-9ieV4Ghk/

Bill Maher brought up the Bill Clinton-Epstein connection in Friday’s episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and warned that Hillary Clinton and the former president are “huge distractions for” democrats less than three months away from the presidential election.

Maher said that the Clintons could still be a big liability for Democrats. “What should they [Democrats] do with the Clintons?” Maher asked. He later said: “They are huge distractions. I can see them being huge distractions.”

But former Clinton advisor Paul Begala insisted that Bill Clinton can still be a Democratic asset in the 2020 election, saying that the former president has credibility when it comes to talking about the economy. “If it was me, that’s what I’d send him out to do.”

While mainstream media outlets have mostly avoided mentioning Bill Clinton’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Maher broke ranks with his fellow left-wing talking heads to address the recent revelation that the former president was spotted on Epstein’s private Caribbean island Little Saint James — better known as “Pedophile Island.”

The comedian referenced recently unsealed court testimony from Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that she saw President Clinton on Little Saint James and that “two young girls” were accompanying Epstein on the trip.

Steve Scully, who oversaw information technology for Epstein on Little Saint James, confirmed seeing Clinton on the island in the Netflix docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. “I saw Bill Clinton sitting with Jeffrey on the living room porch,” Scully said.

Maher broached the Clinton-Epstein subject while speaking with Begala, who was hawking his new book, titled You’re Fired: The Perfect Guide to Beating Donald Trump.

“I know in your book you say you got 2016 wrong because you forgot Bill Clinton’s first rule of politics, which is: Make it about them, not about you,” Maher said to Begala “But let me ask you about Bill Clinton, because this always comes up with the Democrats with every election. What do we do with the Clintons now?”

Maher then segued to the Epstein scandal.

“There are witnesses who saw him [Clinton] on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex island,” Maher said. “Obviously, it’s denied.” When Begala appeared to brush off the allegations Maher added: “You shake your head like, ‘That’s impossible.’ Bill Clinton, a horny guy, on sex island? Ridiculous… Look, it’s possible.”

