“Real Time” host Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherBari Weiss rips cancel culture as ‘social murder’ on Bill Maher show Carville repeats prediction that Trump will drop out of race Juan Williams: Time for boldness from Biden MORE on his show Friday evening delivered a mock eulogy for President Trump Donald John TrumpJoe Arpaio loses bid for his old position as sheriff Trump brushes off view that Russia denigrating Biden: ‘Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than I have’ Trump tees up executive orders on economy but won’t sign yet MORE.

Maher mentioned how Trump did not attend the funerals of important figures in both parties, such as Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainCNN’s Ana Navarro to host Biden roundtable on making ‘Trump a one-term president’ Mark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Prominent conservatives question Jerry Falwell Jr. vacation photo MORE (R-Ariz.), former first lady Barbara Bush, Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden comes to Washington to honor John Lewis Lawmakers set for tearful goodbye to John Lewis We have 100 days to make our nation right MORE (D-Md.), and Rep. John Lewis John LewisMaxine Waters says Biden ‘can’t go home without a Black woman being VP’ Georgia school lifts suspension of student who posted photos of crowded hall We must protect the right to vote, even today MORE (D-Ga.).

“What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘make sure that asshole isn’t at my funeral’?” Maher said.

I thought, maybe if Trump could hear what a eulogy for him would sound like, maybe that would give him some insight into himself – so I prepared a modest example for him. #TrumpEulogy #FakeFuneral #FlyWhinyLittleBitchFly pic.twitter.com/ExlTJXcafL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 8, 2020

The comedian said that he was moved by the eulogies delivered as Lewis’s funeral last week, calling him “a model of a man.”

“Then I thought of Trump, and I actually felt sad for him because at his funeral nobody is going to talk about him like that,” Maher said, emphasizing that he wishes Trump “a long healthy life in some place where he can’t harm America.”

He went on to deliver a mock eulogy for Trump, addressing “family and frenemies of Donald Trump.”

The satirical eulogy went on to paint Trump as a man who “never once failed to put himself before others.”

“Some men look at the world and ask, ‘Why?’ Donald Trump looked at the world and asked, ‘What’s in it for me?’” Maher said. “His generosity knew only limits, and he never once failed to put himself before others.”

