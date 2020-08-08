https://www.dailywire.com/news/bill-maher-its-possible-bill-clinton-visited-epsteins-sex-island

Comedian Bill Maher argued that evidence shows “it’s possible” former President Bill Clinton visited convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex island where underage girls were offered up to his rich and powerful friends.

Speaking with former Clinton White House adviser Paul Begala on his HBO show “Real Time,” Maher discussed the recently unsealed court documents showing that alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre witnessed seeing Bill Clinton at the island with two girls, though the former president’s spokesperson has denied the accusation.

“Now, Bill Clinton. People are saying that there are witnesses who saw him on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex island,” Maher said, as reported by Fox News. “Obviously, it’s denied.”

Though Begala shook his head, Maher did not back down.

“You shake your head like, ‘Oh that’s impossible! Bill Clinton, a horny guy, on sex island? Ridiculous!’” Maher asserted. “Look, it’s possible.”

Last week, unsealed court documents from 2011 featured Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre telling her lawyers about her experience at Epstein’s Caribean island and the powerful people she witnessed being there or aboard his private Boeing 727 – “The Lolita Express.” A brief transcript:

JS: When you say you asked him why is Bill Clinton here, where was here? V: On the island. JS: When you were present with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there? V: Ghislaine, Emmy, and there was 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York. JS: And were all of you staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island including Bill Clinton? V: That’s correct. He had about 4 or 5 different villas on his island separate from the main house, and we all stayed in the villas. JS: Were sexual orgies a regular occurrence on the island at Jeffrey’s house? V: Yes.

During a panel segment of his show, Maher wondered aloud if the Clintons, who are slated to speak at the DNC, are now a liability for the Democratic Party.

“My question is, you know, [Clinton] has assets and he has … things that are not quite assets. And same with Hillary. What do the Democrats — what should they do?” Maher asked Begala.

Once again, Begala did not address the corruption charges and simply praised his former boss and the first lady for their work on the economy.

“Bill Clinton has credibility on the economy, which is the one issue holding Trump up right now. It is still holding him up,” Begala said. “I guess people saw him portray a CEO on a cardboard set for 14 years on NBC because they feel like he’s a businessman. … Bill Clinton can puncture that. And if it were me, that’s what I would send him out to do.”

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for the alleged sexual abuse and trafficking of teenage minors. He allegedly committed suicide in prison shortly thereafter. Flight records indicate that former President Bill Clinton was a passenger aboard the Epstein’s private plane when underage girls were present, and sometimes without his Secret Service detail. In a statement, Bill Clinton emphatically denied ever knowing about the 66-year-old hedge fund manager’s terrible crimes.

