HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher addressed Bill Clinton’s ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein amid claims that the former president visited the convicted sex offender on his private island.

“I know in your book you say you got 2016 wrong because you forgot Bill Clinton’s first rule of politics, which is: make it about them, not about you,” Maher told former Clinton adviser Paul Begala during the show’s virtual panel discussion. “But let me ask you about Bill Clinton, because this always comes up with the Democrats with every election. What do we do with the Clintons now?”

“There are witnesses who saw him on Jeffrey Epstein’s sex island” the host continued. “Obviously, it’s denied [by Clinton]. You shake your head like, ‘That’s impossible.’ Bill Clinton, a horny guy, on sex island? Ridiculous! Look, it’s possible.”

Maher made the comments following the unsealing of documents last month in which it was alleged that Bill Clinton was seen on Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands, where Epstein is thought to have trafficked dozens of underaged girls.

Within the unsealed documents was testimony from Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked and abused by Epstein and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested last month.

In one interview from 2011, Giuffre claims that she saw Bill Clinton at the 70-acre private island Little Saint James, sometimes referred to as “Pedophile Island,” as well as “two young girls” accompanying Epstein.

The former president has categorically denied ever visiting the island. Maher warned of the risk of the Clinton family’s dealings once again becoming an unwelcome distraction for the Democratic Party ahead of this year’s election.

“He has assets and he has things that are not quite assets—and the same with Hillary. What should the Democrats do with the Clintons?” he asked. “They are huge distractions. I can see them being huge distractions.”

Clinton is well known for his sexual transgressions. As well as the infamous Monica Lewinsky scandal, he has also faced accusations of sexual misconduct by numerous women, ranging from sexual harassment to rape. Bill Clinton continues to deny all the allegations against him.

