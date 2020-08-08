https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/08/lockdown-queen-gretchen-whitmer-reportedly-interviewed-by-biden-for-vp-slot/

Seriously under consideration, or a coordinated media leak headfake? It’s hard to imagine Nurse Rached one heartbeat away from the presidency.

In a nation filled with petty government tyrants and bullies empowered by coronavirus panic, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer stands out as possibly the most petty and most tyranical of the bunch.

Whitmer has shown such a unique combination of fanatical self-righteousness and pychopathic vindictiveness that most people wrote off her vice-presidential prospects.

But wait, there are multiple news reports that Whitmer is on the final shortlist, and flew to Delaware to be interviewed by Biden. AP reports:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s first known in-person session with a potential running mate as he nears a decision. Whitmer visited Biden Sunday, according to two high-ranking Michigan Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The first-term governor of the battleground state has long been on his short list of possible running mates. Flight records show a chartered plane left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. and returned at 11:16 p.m. The governor’s office declined to confirm or deny the trip. “We don’t discuss her personal schedule,” spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said. Biden’s campaign declined to comment.

But wait, she’s not black. No problem, per AP:

Biden is facing calls to select a Black woman to acknowledge their crucial role in Democratic politics and in response to the nation’s reckoning with systemic racism. Whitmer has sought to address racism and racial inequity. In April, she created a task force to address the pandemic’s racial disparities and later proposed police reforms in the wake of George Floyd’s death. On Wednesday — days after visiting Biden — she declared racism a public health crisis, created an advisory council of Black leaders and required implicit bias training for all state employees. If Whitmer is chosen to join the ticket and Biden wins, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II would become the country’s only Black governor. Biden and Whitmer formed a bond after he campaigned for her in the 2018 gubernatorial election. She is a co-chair on his campaign.

Numerous other news outlets have their own “sources” for the interview, so clearly there is a coordinated leak from the Biden campaign.

Assuming the interview happened, the leak of that information likely is a headfake, so that when Biden unveils his pick of someone else it will be a ‘surprise’ which shows how media savvy his campaign is.

If not a headfake, why in the world would Whitmer be chosen? Two reasons I see: Her lockdown obsessiveness would fit into the Biden campaign theme of Trump being lackadaisical in the federal response, and the Biden campaign sees her as helping them in Michigan.

There are not many on Biden’s shortlist who would be as frightening as president — which the VP will be soon because Biden is not okay — than Whitmer. Even malicious prosecutor Kamela Harris, deep state Susan Rice, and Castro-worshipping Karen Bass, are less openly abusive in their demeanor. Elizabeth Warren arguably is worse than Whitmer, but no one is talking much about her anymore (an August surprise?).

Maybe that’s Biden’s play when he picks one of those three: Look, it could of been worse, we could have nominated Nurse Rached.

So is it real or just a headfake?

Here’s my assessment the other day of the prospects of Whitmer getting the nod: