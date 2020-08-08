https://thepostmillennial.com/ethics-commissioner-hires-new-investigators-trudeau-we

Canada’s Ethics Commissioner has had to hire new investigators so to examine the prime minister’s and the finance minister’s alleged ethics violations.

On Thursday, the office of the Ethics Commissioner posted a recruitment notice, saying that “a new staffing process is now posted for the position of investigations officer.”

Although the reason for this is unclear, some jaded Conservatives have suggested that this may have something to do with the Trudeau Liberal’s WE scandal.

The Finance Minister Bill Morneau is currently under investigation after he accepted an equatorial holiday from the WE charity. As well as this, Morneau failed to recuse himself from the cabinet’s decision to award the charity a contract.

The prime minister is also under investigation after revelations emerged that his family had been paid speaking fees by WE and that his wife, Sophie, hosted a podcast for the organization.

Ethics Commissioner hiring new investigators to keep up with Liberal scandals. Finally, a job creation plan. pic.twitter.com/6dYI2Or7GP — pierrepoilievre (@PierrePoilievre) August 6, 2020

Trudeau’s numerous lapses in ethics persuaded the vast majority of respondents in a survey to say that Trudeau should hire a director of ethics. This, presumably, would act a bit like one’s conscious does; watching over your shoulder, making sure you don’t bully an attorney general for instance.

Justin Trudeau has been affected in the polls as a result of this scandal. 49 percent of Canadians now say that the scandal has worsened their opinion of the prime minister, as reported in a new Leger poll.

This was all corroborated by another poll conducted by Abacus Data a few weeks ago. The Liberal Party’s support, it seems, is steadily dropping. Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party is shown to have the support of 36 percent of Canadians poll—a significant drop from the mid-pandemic polling.