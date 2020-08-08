https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/canadian-brewery-apologizes-misusing-maori-language-naming-beer-pubic-hair/

(CBC NEWS) An Alberta brewery has apologized for unknowingly naming their beer ‘pubic hair,’ after using a Maori word they thought meant feather.

Two years ago, Hell’s Basement Brewery released Huruhuru (The Feather) New Zealand Hopped Pale Ale.

This week, Te Hamua Nikora, who is Maori, took to Facebook to explain ‘huruhuru’ actually means pubic hair in te reo, the language spoken by the Maori people.

