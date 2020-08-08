https://www.westernjournal.com/catching-covid-california-county-earn-residents-1250/
Contracting the coronavirus could lead to a substantial cash payout for residents in one California county. Alameda County, of which the city of Oakland is the seat, will offer a $1,250 one-time payment to some residents who test positive for COVID-19 to encourage them to isolate themselves if they get sick. The Los Angeles Times…
