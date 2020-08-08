https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/caught-video-far-left-antifa-protesters-call-black-brown-trump-supporters-fcking-coons/
The tolerant left strikes again.
A group of Trump supporters were confronted by far left Antifa protesters in the Los Angeles area.
Advertisement – story continues below
The antifa were caught on camera screaming at the black and brown Trump supporters, “F*cking coons!”
Via Drew Hernandez.
TRENDING: President Trump Makes Cryptic Remark at Ohio Speech: “I Have a Lot of Enemies…This May Be the Last Time You’ll See Me for a While”
EARLIER: LA Antifa calling black and brown Trump supporters “f*cking coons” in Tujunga, Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/1DaoyOEs5H
— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 8, 2020