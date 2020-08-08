https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/caught-video-far-left-antifa-protesters-call-black-brown-trump-supporters-fcking-coons/

The tolerant left strikes again.

A group of Trump supporters were confronted by far left Antifa protesters in the Los Angeles area.

The antifa were caught on camera screaming at the black and brown Trump supporters, “F*cking coons!”

Via Drew Hernandez.

EARLIER: LA Antifa calling black and brown Trump supporters “f*cking coons” in Tujunga, Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/1DaoyOEs5H — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 8, 2020

