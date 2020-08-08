http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hnx9bTPwBcQ/

Left-wing pop icon Cher, who last month stated that President Trump “kills Americans without a thought,” doubled down on the bizarre accusation, telling her 3.8 million Twitter following that Trump is responsible for the “torture and killing” of 160,000 Americans.

Cher kicked off the accusation by telling her followers that there’s a “chance” Trump will follow through with the money and benefits he promised the American people — a likely reference to his Friday evening press conference, in which the president previewed executive orders to defer the payroll tax and student loan payments, extend unemployment benefits, as well as “extend the eviction moratorium as well as an order requiring health insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions,” as Breitbart News reported.

However, Trump, according to the “Strong Enough” singer, is simply trying to save his “mammoth ass” after selling his soul to Vladimir Putin and torturing and killing 160,000 Americans — a reference to the estimated number of U.S. deaths due to the Chinese coronavirus.

Believe There’s Chance trump’ll Come Up WithὋ+Benefits He Promised🇺🇸Ppl.(He’s Trying 2 Save MAMMOTH ASS).He Sold His Soul 2 ☠️&PUTIN 4 First Term,BUT After Torture & Killing 160 Thousand🇺🇸’s WITH NO😭, WE KNOW HE’S SCUM & DOES’T CARE.WITHὋHE CAN LIE HIMSELF IN2 BEING HERO — Cher (@cher) August 8, 2020

Cher’s tweet comes on the heels of Twitter taking aggressive action to fact-check and restrict access to tweets and articles containing “false” information, even temporarily suspending accounts of high-profile figures like Donald Trump Jr. Notably, progressive Hollywood figures — like Cher, director Rob Reiner, and Broadway star Bette Midler — continue to tweet bizarre accusations about the president but have not appeared to face any consequences from the social media giant.

The tweet also follows Trump’s Friday press conference, where President Trump told reporters that he will take executive action if Democrat lawmakers fail to act. “If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need,” he told reporters. “Tragically Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to insist on radical leftwing policies that have nothing to do with the China virus.”

This is far from the first time Cher has accused the president of murdering Americans. Last month, the Moonstruck star accused the Commander-in-Chief of killing Americans “without a thought.”

“trump Cares Nothing About Our Vets,Our Country,Ppl Who Are Dying of Covid,Ppl From Black Lives Matter,Kids He Keeps [locked] In Cages,Nurses,& Drs Who Are Dying Because He Wont Protect Them,HE KILLS AMERICANS WITHOUT A THOUGHT,HE KILLS 4 ADULATION AT RALLIES,” she tweeted.

trump Cares Nothing About Our Vets,Our Country,Ppl Who Are Dying of Covid,Ppl From Black Lives Matter,Kids He Keeps🔒In Cages,Nurses,& Drs Who Are Dying Because He Wont Protect Them,HE KILLS AMERICANS WITHOUT A THOUGHT,HE KILLS 4 ADULATION AT RALLIES☠️ https://t.co/ICvqOG5fBE — Cher (@cher) July 11, 2020

The U.S. has reported 4,913,663 cumulative cases and 152,816 related fatalities, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. Overall, the country is currently experiencing a downward trend in daily coronavirus cases, as Breitbart News has extensively detailed.

