On July 21, shortly after the United States ordered Chinese consulate in Houston to close, smoke was observed in an outdoor courtyard area inside the consulate building. Videos shared by a resident who lives in the neighborhood show several open bins with flames coming out of them.

Police and firefighters arrived in response to reports of a fire but were not allowed to enter the Chinese Consulate.

Two weeks later, a similar incident was caught on video by NTD TV’s cameraman on Aug. 6. In front of the Chinese Consulate in New York, two USA Shred trucks kept shredding documents for two hours. A couple of Chinese employees and a security guard were overseeing the shredding. They all appeared to be particularly vigilant.

