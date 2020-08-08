https://www.theblaze.com/news/chrissy-teigen-goya-boycott-twitter-reactions

A can of beans was a heated partisan issue that captured a news cycle last month and continues to ignite controversy. After sparking a firestorm online last month, Goya is back in the news.

This time, the canned food pettifoggery centers around Chrissy Teigen, who was caught using Goya beans. Previously, Teigen vowed to boycott the brand because Goya’s CEO publicly supported President Donald Trump’s initiative to improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities.

Last month, Goya Foods co-owner and CEO Bob Unanue appeared at the White House to help Trump roll out the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative. “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” Unanue, who is of Latin descent, said at the roundtable event in the Rose Garden.

The appearance and compliments given to Trump inspired conservatives to run out to stores and buy Goya products, while at the same time triggered a boycott movement of Goya products by left-leaning individuals such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joaquin Castro, and Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen was especially livid over the support of the president by CEO of the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model lashed out at Goya Foods with several expletive-filled posts on social media. Teigen also vowed to boycott the canned food company.

On an Instagram story, Teigen encouraged her followers to boycott Goya Foods by saying, “There are other beans. Shop responsibly.”

“Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye,” she wrote on Twitter.

A few days later when Ivanka Trump shared a photo of her holding a can of Goya beans, the tweet caused Teigen to go on another rant.

On Thursday, Teigen was making oxtail stew and sharing her cooking process on Instagram, but inadvertently opened a can of worms. A few eagle-eyed viewers spotted a can of green pigeon peas on the counter. But not just any can of green pigeon peas, they were Goya green pigeon peas. The same Goya that Teigen pledged to never use again.

“Chrissy Teigen claimed she was boycotting Goya when the CEO came out in support of Trump. But on Instagram when she panned some ingredients on her kitchen counter, she reveals she’s not boycotting Goya at all,” NBC Universal senior executive Mike Sington tweeted.

Other Twitter users called Teigen a “hypocrite.”

Teigen could have used the controversy to donate her Goya products to food pantries, many of which are experiencing “unheard of” demand and unprecedented needs because of economic devastation stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

