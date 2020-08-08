https://www.theepochtimes.com/clean-network-program-aims-to-stop-ccp-telecommunications-intrusion_3454164.html

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo announced the Clean Network program on Aug. 5, aimed at stopping CCP’s aggressive intrusions through telecommunications and the Internet.

On April 29, 2020, Secretary Pompeo announced that the U.S. Department of State will begin requiring a Clean Path for all 5G network traffic entering and exiting U.S. diplomatic facilities. The 5G Clean Path is an end-to-end communication path that does not use any transmission, control, computing, or storage equipment from untrusted IT vendors, such as Huawei and ZTE, which are required to comply with the CCP’s directives.

