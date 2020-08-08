https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/convicted-rapist-freed-massachusetts-bail-fund-arrested-new-rape-charge/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A sex offender whose bail on rape charges was paid by the Massachusetts Bail Fund is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman, three weeks after he was released.

Shawn McClinton, 39, was convicted of rape in 1994 and 2007 and sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison.

He also has a pending rape case in Suffolk Superior Court, in which he is accused of forcing a woman at knife-point to perform oral sex on him in a McDonald’s in 2018.

Released from jail in mid July, he allegedly attacked again on Tuesday, after meeting a woman in Quincy, a suburb of Boston.

