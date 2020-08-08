https://www.westernjournal.com/crowd-erupts-cheers-trump-turns-tables-lecturing-journalist/
President Donald Trump used media sentiment supporting nationwide demonstrations against a reporter when defending some of his own backers who were not following health mandates in New Jersey on Friday. Trump was holding a press conference about the economy and actions he intends to take to help struggling Americans as talks about another round of…
The post Crowd Erupts in Cheers After Trump Turns the Tables on Lecturing Journalist appeared first on The Western Journal.